BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 Energy efficient homes are the way of the future. Showcasing this in designer style today is 6 Lanning Street, Baranduda. This two-time award winning home has an impressive 8-star thermal rating. Designed by Greenest House and built by Gilchrist Homes, it is a stunning example of how early sustainable design decisions can be seamlessly integrated into your home. Proven to be top class for exceptional living conditions, the home won Building Design Award for Environmentally Sustainable Design 2021 and Master Builder Association 2021 Display Home of the Year. Block orientation and building size were chosen to minimise the exposure to the elements, with the roof designed to optimise the performance of the 10kW PV solar system (battery ready and upgradable for the future). Rainwater harvesting and a 6-star efficient reverse cycle air-conditioner/heating further add to the energy efficiency of the house, while minimising the running costs. Health of the home's occupants is also a major element of the design. The Smart smoke and CO2 detectors alert when poor air quality is detected. The home can even be sealed when there is smoke in the air or the pollen count is high. Ceiling fans measure the temperature and humidity, and adjust to a comfortable level. Smart technologies are integrated throughout, and a dedicated server cupboard acts as a distribution hub. Google's Alexa can be activated from every room, smart locks, smart home appliances and internet-enabled security mean household tasks can be monitored and managed via smartphone. The home is sleek and intelligent in appearance and design. From the dramatic frontage with it's soaring peaked roof to the impressive craftsmanship, the home is impeccable in its finishes and selection of modern fixtures and fittings. The smart use of space and multi-use rooms bring versatility to the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home. The main living area is protected by design from the harsh summer rays, while maximising the heat and light from the winter sun. The integrated kitchen is seamless and features a built-in fridge, an enormous hidden walk-in pantry and a large laundry directly behind doubles as a butlers pantry. Large bedrooms offer a private retreat and the main bathroom can be closed off and used as a second ensuite. The demand for energy efficient homes is set to continue, in existing homes and new builds. This property showcases energy efficiency, home health and smart inclusions seamlessly in a designer home. Start living a better future, starting now at 6 Lanning Street, Baranduda.

