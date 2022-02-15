sport, local-sport,

Twin City Wanderers are in the market for a goalkeeper after losing talented youngster Tal Wilson. Wilson, who joined the club a year ago after spells with Murray United and Boomers, has moved to Melbourne for university. "It's very difficult to find a good goalkeeper," Wanderers coach Shaun Wilhelm admitted. "We're in the process now of trying to find one. "The problem is a lot of them are taken up by clubs already but we hope to find one eventually." James Robinson, Sam Murray and Jordan Hay have moved on to their next ADF posting but Wilhelm is confident he'll have a competitive side on the park come Round 1 on March 13. "Pre-season's been good," he said. "Numbers are a little bit down, like a lot of clubs, but when the season gets a bit closer, I reckon we'll be fine. ELSEWHERE IN AWFA: "We've got a bit of an ageing list and a lot of them have got kids, with more on the way. "I think we've got four babies that are going to be born this season already. "A lot of them are tradies too so it's tough because when COVID hit, all everyone did was work. "Our club is fortunate that we're a good group of mates. "They always say 'yeah, we'll go again' each year." Wilhelm is expecting the unexpected in 2022. "I think it might be a bit up and down, a bit more of an even comp," he said. "A lot of clubs have lost players and I think we'll get a season in, finally, but I don't think there's a clear-cut favourite right now. "It's going to be a very interesting season." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

