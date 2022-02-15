sport, local-sport,

Organisers will be hoping the fine weather continues for two events at Burrumbuttock Tennis Club next month. The first is the junior round robin doubles tournament on Sunday, March 6. There's a range of ages, starting from the under 10s. Club administrator Maurice Tynan is taking entries on 0419-416-151. There's an entry fee of $10, but players will need proof of their date of birth. On March 27 the annual mixed round robin doubles will be contested. The Open event is the feature and traditionally attracts a quality field. There's again a range of grades for players, with Tynan again the contact. Entries are $12, with around 70 players expected to tackle the two popular tournaments. Competition for the two starts at 9am and there's prizes for the respective winners, as well as the runner-ups. ALSO IN SPORT: Complimentary morning and afternoon tea will also be offered, while lunch is available.

