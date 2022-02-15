sport, local-sport, donna scott, country chamionships, halo warrior, mathew cahill

TRAINER Donna Scott has benefited from two unexpected bonuses in the lead-up to Saturday's $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Wagga. Scott will now boast a three-pronged attack on the feature race after taking over the training duties of promising gelding Gusonic. Gusonic will join Halo Warrior and Oamanikka and has won three of 10 career starts and was previously trained by Laura McCullum. Scott will also take over the training duties of Bell's Innocent. The five-year-old gelding is a son of Magnus who is the same sire as Geoff Duryea's talented duo News Girl and Front Page. Scott has also snared the services of leading hoop Mathew Cahill to partner Halo Warrior. Cahill had originally committed to Participator before the Tim Donnelly-trained galloper was ruled out on Friday with injury. ALSO IN SPORT Scott said Gusonic had his first gallop for the stable at trackwork on Tuesday. "Gusonic worked well on Tuesday and is on track to resume from a freshen-up in the Championships," Scott said. "Obviously I don't know a lot about the horse yet but I've seen enough of him. "I used to follow his early career because Blaike (McDougall) rode the horse. "I think he is a horse with potential with the biggest query the 1400m "But the owner assures me the distance shouldn't be an issue. "Also to get Cahill to ride Halo Warrior was a huge relief and I couldn't be happier to have one of the best in the business."

