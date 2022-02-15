sport, local-sport, weights, country championships

Five runners have been allocated equal top-weight for Saturday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championship Qualifier (1400m) at Wagga. The Donna Scott-trained duo of Halo Warrior and Oamanikka, Mitch Beer's stablemates Mnementh and Power Me Up and the Phil Sweeney-trained Mr Moppett have all been allocated 59kg. Albury trainers dominate the entries with 11 of the 17 nominations. Beer leads the charge with seven runners. He has Mnementh, Power Me Up, Snowbella, Swagger, Scarlet Prince, Hardware Lane and Tullaghan. Scott also has a three-pronged attack with Halo Warrior, Oamanikka and recent stable addition Gusonic. ALSO IN SPORT Ron Stubbs will have one of the leading fancies in last start winner Tap 'N' Run. Gary Colvin (Another One and Nics Hero) and Chris Heywood (Blitzar and Fifty Carats) will fly the flag for a hometown victory. The final field will be released on Thursday.

