Residents who will be living next to a car park for hospital staff over the next 10 years are disappointed the plans were approved despite reservations from Albury councillors. The council determined a plan for the car park to be accessed off East Street, which is crucial to Albury's emergency department rebuild going ahead. While councillors including deputy mayor Steve Bowen were not comfortable with the project and felt there had been a lack of planning on the part of Albury Wodonga Health, the development application was approved. Property owner Anton Hutchinson presented an alternate design for the car park at Monday's council meeting and said there had to be a compromise. "One of the councillors said if this was a private development, they would deny it," he said. "Who would think that 600 car movements per day ... within four inches of somebody's backyard and four metres from someone's bedroom would be fair. "If it didn't have tall lights, and had some curb and guttering, street appeal and some directions for staff, that would soften it a bit." The car park, to be accessed through a boom gate, is for the exclusive use of hospital staff and will be used 24 hours a day. Amendments to the plan suggested by Mr Hutchinson included a vegetation buffer and change to access. Cr Bowen toured the site on Tuesday afternoon with council staff to understand the pros and cons of Mr Hutchinson's proposal. He would require the support of three councillors to rescind Monday night's resolution and noted this was unlikely, but Cr Bowen felt it was important the 20 submitters to the council meeting knew staff had scoped out their ideas. While Mr Hutchinson feared the car park would become permanent in the future, Albury Wodonga Health board chair Matt Burke said a long-term solution was firmly in sight. "We're firstly very pleased Albury Council has approved our application, because really, at the end of the day we needed to get that approved "Going forward, we've got to take note of what has transpired (at council) and note community concerns. "We are certainly looking for a longer-term, significant solution for parking. "Car parking of course has been an issue since the hospital and cancer centre was built." IN OTHER NEWS: On statements made in the council meeting that Albury Wodonga Health had only recently started planning for a shortfall in parking that would be created by the ED, Mr Bourke said people were entitled to their opinion. "We've got a temporary solution ... we're looking at all the options we can," he said.

