A company known for its winter eco-glamping has won two silver awards at the Victorian Tourism Awards. Mt Hotham operator Alpine Nature Experience was recognised in both the Eco-tourism and Unique Accommodation categories. The company launched in 2017 and in 2019 won the Gold Victorian Tourism Award. IN OTHER NEWS: Their popular winter eco-glamping experience offers snowshoe walks, teepee tents, cheesy fondues and fireside comforts for visitors. In 2021, Alpine Nature Experience launched their summer tree-top tent eco-glamping, along with guided gourmet hikes on the Falls to Hotham Alpine Crossing and "Hike 'n' Feast" along the popular Huts walk at Mt Hotham. Mt Hotham Resort Management Board chief executive Amber Gardner said the resilience of the company over the past two years was testament to the quality of their operation.

