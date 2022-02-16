news, local-news,

Border residents could fly to the Sunshine Coast for less than $100 as a new independent airline prepares to makes its mark on the leisure travel market. Budget carrier Bonza announced 25 routes and 16 destinations across Victoria, NSW and Queensland on Tuesday, which included a twice weekly flight from Albury to the Sunshine Coast. Chief executive Tim Jordan said Bonza's goal was to fly from A to C without the stop in the B. "Why is it in 2022 when the rest of the world has moved on that so many large regional centres are still having to connect via Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane? The rest of the world has moved on and Australia has a great opportunity to do so, " Mr Jordan said. "As a rule of thumb, if you fly for an hour, we don't think it should cost you more than $50 and if you're flying for two hours that fare should be $75 to $100. "I think the lowest fare one-way was between $200 and $250 and we're talking sub that level for a round trip. "I live in the regions and every dollar counts, so the onus is on us to make sure we lower the prices as much as possible so we can stimulate the markets in both directions." IN OTHER NEWS: Bonza delivered the largest new route announcement in Australian aviation history, all of which were from two to four trips per week. "If we see strength at twice a week, we'll be inclined to grow it to three times a week," Mr Jordan said. "We've announced two bases, which is a good first step, but we expect to add other bases as more aircraft join our fleet later in 2022. "Albury Council and the airport have been very enthusiastic and proactive in working with us and they certainly have a view it shouldn't be just about the Sunshine Coast, it should be about other markets as well. "Our main focus is on the leisure market, visiting friends and relatives and getting to new destinations we want to visit." Mr Jordan said the approval process was on track with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority to commence flights by the middle of 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

