sport, local-sport,

North Albury duo Andrew Hirst and Duane Crow are the open Border Club Challenge pairs champions for 2022. Hirst and Crow raced to a 6-0 advantage after two ends and held clubmates Stephen Broad and Steve Martini at bay to lead 13-6 after 10. By the end of the 15th end, the buffer had been extended to 20-9 in Hirst's favour and the match was declared at 25-11 after 19 ends. Hirst and Crow got a free ticket into the final thanks to a forfeit, while Broad and Martini won a thriller against Henty's Peter Forck and Gary Kern, 26-22. Commercial's Mike Hodgess and Urana's Mick Dunnett won their third president's reserve pairs title in four years, 22-10, against Henty's Cameron D'Amelio and Laurie Stephens. Scores were five-apiece after seven ends, but the Henty side edged ahead, 8-5. ALSO IN SPORT: Hodgess and Dunnett clawed it back to 8-8 on 11 ends and got on a roll to jump to a 17-8 lead thanks to a five on the 15th end, before they closed the contest out. The victors booked their place in the decider with a 23-17 result against Paul Damhuis and Ross Hoffmann from Walla, while D'Amelio and Stephens pipped Walla's Mick Heir and Noel Wilksch, 26-25. Lavington combination Bill Pantling and Brian Jenkins stormed to an impressive 26-13 salute against clubmates Slawko Kitt and Bill Prideaux in the senior pairs. The sides couldn't be split early with scores level at five-apiece on seven ends and eight-apiece on 11. However, Pantling and Jenkins recorded 11 unanswered shots to take a commanding 19-8 lead after 15 ends. They were never headed from there to clinch the title, 26-13. Pantling and Jenkins defeated Holbrook's Chris Heather and Gavin Jones, 26-17, in the first semi-final, while Kitt and Prideaux saw off Henty's Noel Stein and Roger Macreadie, 23-15. The opening two rounds of the Border Club Challenge singles will be played on Sunday. North Albury hosts the open singles, while president's reserve and senior matches are at the Commercial Club. Semi-finals and finals are scheduled at North Albury for all divisions on March 13. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/2a9e4d05-37ec-49da-baa7-4665e1fc4ff5.jpg/r0_142_1199_819_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg