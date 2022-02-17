news, court-and-crime,

The families of Jamie Drummond and Peter Turner have told the Victorian County Court of the day their worlds came crashing down, and the lasting devastation. Mr Drummond's widow Yvonne Drummond told judge Michael Cahill she was angry, and did not believe Jodie Contacolli had shown any remorse. An emotional Mrs Drummond read her victim impact statement after Contacolli entered pleas of guilty to two charges of dangerous driving causing the deaths of Mr Drummond and Mr Turner on June 13, 2020. "Jamie Drummond was my beloved husband of 32 years and together we had three children," she said. "We were a team, we looked after each other. "Since Jamie's death, I've had to sell our family home of 25 years, which Jamie helped build. Having to pack up and move was a gut-wrenching experience. I struggle emotionally every day. I now just exist. "I am so angry this could happen to such a wonderful man and I'm also angry that there appears to be no sign of remorse." IN OTHER NEWS: Son Trevor Drummond's statement was read to the court by the prosecution. As a witness to the crash, Mr Drummond said it had haunted him, and was on constant "replay". "The constant lack of sleep from all the flashbacks and dreams I still have constantly affect me," he said. "Maybe one day they might stop, maybe one day. "A lack of motivation plays a huge role in life, not wanting to do things. Everyone says I have changed deep down." Mr Drummond said he had gone to the airport with his two daughters to meet his father that day, expecting to have "a great day". "I wasn't able to come home that day with my dad but instead I came home with a little black dog and each day that dog likes to feed and he gets bigger and bigger each day," he said. Jennifer Turner, the daughter of Peter, said nothing would bring her father back. She spoke on behalf of family and addressed Contacolli, who was a times emotional as she listened to the victim impact statements. "Your decision to take your eyes off the road is something that perhaps we've all done while driving," she said. "You have robbed two families of their dads, brothers, uncles, grandfathers, mentors and best friends." She said her father, known as PT, was "a total legend" to his family, and someone people were drawn to, and that his death that day "was not how he was supposed to go". Mr Drummond's daughter Emma also spoke of the impact of the tragedy on her life, both personally and professionally as a trauma nurse. "I will not refer to what happened as a loss ... he didn't lose. He was robbed. We were robbed. His innocent life was ripped from him," she told Judge Cahill. Ms Drummond said she feared for her brother Trevor, telling the court "a part of him died that day".

