It was once one of the biggest events on Tallangatta's sporting calendar, and after a seven-year hiatus, the O'Connell Cup is back. Originating back in 1965 as the Tallangatta Carnival Relay, it began as a friendly race between the town's businesses- that was until word spread. It wasn't long before the event was attracting high calibre swimmers from the region and beyond, with a British ex-Olympian even competing while staying at the caravan park. Petrina Mansfield has heard the tales of the prestigious cup her whole life, with her grandparents Ellie and Pat putting up a cash prize and trophy as a way of seeing the community event flourish. "Because there was always a lot of people in town in the summer, my grandmother saw an opportunity to raise money for the club," Mansfield said. "If you grew up here, most people are pretty strong swimmers just from the nature of being surrounded by water. "That was one of the biggest factors of the lifestyle in Tallangatta, water sports have always been a massive part of life here." With all three O'Connell children considered to be some of the best swimmers in town at the time, it paved the way for family rivalries in the pool. The Hurst family were hot on their heels. "The evenings became huge and there were hundreds of people," Mansfield said. "It became a pretty fierce competition and word got around, as it did in those days. "The races just got faster and faster." The Cup ran until the mid 1990s before it halted. It was revived for three years from 2012 to 2015, but having not been held since, the Tallangatta Swimming Club is hoping to make 2022 the start of its annual continuation. "If we can kick it back off with a vengeance, hopefully we can keep it going," club secretary Jen Van Amelsvoord said. ALSO IN SPORT: Tallangatta Swimming club head coach Chris Cawood remembers taking part in the relay back in 2015 and hopes to see it once again bring the community together. "That's the whole aim of it, especially after the bushfires and the coronavirus," he said. The prestigious O'Connell Cup is open to teams of four, with a family race to also be contested this year All other grades must have a minimum of two swimmers in a team. "It's all about team work and we'll have a prize for the most creative team name," Van Amelsvoord said. 'Tallangatta Comes Together' featuring the O'Connell Cup will commence at 6pm on Saturday, with a screening of Raya and the Last Dragon to follow.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/a852f439-8aa6-4251-81b1-46ff36803d1f.jpg/r0_168_5568_3314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg