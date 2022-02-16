community,

Albury Council's renewed position on displaying the pride flag is hoped to be the first step in better supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. The progress pride flag, which was developed in 2018 to represent marginalised groups, will be on show in council's chamber multiple times throughout the year. It was a long-standing request of the Albury Youth Council and while the permanent display of the flag was originally sought, Jess Kellahan believed her fellow councillors' endorsement was a positive. "I was absolutely happy to endorse the progress pride flag being displayed," she said. "This is just a stepping stone into probably finding a comfortable space at council. "The unanimous decision from councillors was that they were in support of it, and I think it helped when you had two fabulous speakers in the room as well, talking from personal experience." Meg Sheehan, who spoke along with Albury's youth mayor Eli Davern, said it was important to remember the context of days of celebration for the queer community. "It's the best first step in the right direction," she said. "IDAHOBIT Day reflects homosexuality being pretty much wiped from being a mental illness - it acknowledges that 50 years ago, if you were homosexual, you could be put into a lunatic asylum. "There's so many people still closeted - heteronormativity is everywhere." It's hoped Albury could one day follow in the footsteps of Wagga and host its own Mardi Gras. Ms Sheehan said supporting and also celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community had both social and economic benefits. "Even for population retention - every queer young person leaves Albury-Wodonga, because there's nothing here for them, there's no reason to stay here," she said. "You go to the city ... a few come back later, but the majority will stay in communities they feel safe in." IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Kellahan hopes inclusivity can be a focus for this term of council. "We've got six new representatives," she said. "We can have conversations with each other that can be challenging while looking for a positive outcome."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/28e51f17-7212-4b6d-a595-6e0ddb1d1570.jpg/r0_180_5472_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg