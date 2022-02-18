community, Stars of the Border Dance For Cancer, Cancer Council NSW, Albury-Wodonga, Fundraiser, Gala night, Charity

Yoga retreats and Bollywood nights are among the plans to support an annual Albury-Wodonga cancer fundraiser. Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer launched its 2022 event on Tuesday at Albury's 2640 Restaurant and Bar. About 50 people, including the 12 stars, their families and dance teachers, heard about the movie nights, raffles and business planning workshops being organised. Participants also explained why they have joined the project, sharing stories of friends and family who have been touched by cancer. The Cancer Council NSW event sees community members learn a dance routine in eight weeks, building up to performances at a gala on May 20. IN OTHER NEWS: COVID restrictions cancelled the 2020 event but last year's gala, which included Border Mail journalist Jodie Bruton, raised more than $200,000. This year's dance lessons will begin in March, but already the stars have collected more than $24,000. Cancer Council NSW's community relations co-ordinator Julie Milsom said the organisation was grateful for the commitment of "these wonderful stars". "I am in awe of their bravery and can't wait to see their dancing journey and fundraising efforts over the coming weeks," she said. For more information, visit the Stars of the Border Facebook page.

