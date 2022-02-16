news, local-news, Chiltern house fire, CFA, Victoria Police, Fire Investigator, Arson Chemist

Formal inquiries into a Chiltern house fire on Tuesday have confirmed the incident was not considered suspicious. Wodonga Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson said an arson chemist from Melbourne attended the Albert Road site yesterday. "No further police investigation at this stage as the fire is deemed not suspicious, as a result of our arson chemist conducting an examination of the scene," she said. The fire started in a shed attached to the property about 2.20am, with owner Brian Jackson forced to evacuate before the house was engulfed and destroyed. He was not injured but lost nearly all his possessions. Eight fire trucks attended the blaze, which was declared safe at 5.40am. Firefighters remained on the scene for about eight hours. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

