A photo album created by a Bethanga war hero has helped a Royal Australian Air Force member piece together the story of a forgotten squadron. Benalla raised Joseph Mack was always interested in aviation history, which is why he eventually chose to join the RAAF, but he's now too an author, after publishing 'Strong to Serve: an Australian Spitfire Pilot's War Over Europe'. Mr Mack said he was inspired to write the book after meeting pilot Fred Riley, who flew Spitfires with No 130 (Punjab) Squadron RAF from 1943 to 1944. "His squadron had no documented history so the more I researched, the more I felt it was a story that needed to be told," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Even just talking and meeting up with Fred I found there was things even he wasn't aware of until 75 years after the fact." Mr Mack said it was one of Mr Riley's squadron members, Mr Reg Rowley from Bethanga, who helped his piece the puzzle together. "Reg Rowley was the one who had the camera on course and took all the photos and gave them to other pilots including Fred and wrote letters home," he said. "And his record is kept by his family." Though Reg died in the war, Mr Mack was able to connect with his nephew, Les Rowley, to figure out the squadron's movements. Mr Rowley said it was important the story had been written to recognise the work of his uncle and the squadron. "I guess I feel we should appreciate the sacrifice and what these service people did during the war," he said. "The photo album that we've got covers his whole training period in Canada and his service in England, the end of it was all very sad," he said. "I think he must have been very aware that his chances of surviving bomber missions over Germany week after week after week were pretty slim. "His happy snaps around England sort of tailed off in the last six months while he was going." Mr Rowley said he was thankful the squadron would be remembered in the book. The book is available online.

