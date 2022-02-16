sport, local-sport,

When Steve Mowlam was selected for the 2004 Olympics he told his parents Paul and Libby and then partner, now wife Fleur, not to bother buying tickets for Athens. Steve's thinking was he probably won't get a game, so don't blow all that cash to watch me sit on the sideline. So often in professional sport we hear that the best of the best know they're the best and even if they're not, they convince themselves they are. For a player who first came to national attention when Australia won its first Junior World Cup in 1997, it seems a strange and unique philosophy. "In 1997, I went away as the number two goalkeeper, but it (the success) went from there, it went bananas, suddenly I was in Europe, I'd never been overseas before," he suggested. "Then from 1998 to 2003, it (the success) stopped. "Triple Olympian Lachie Dreher was in front of me and I didn't get a look in either at state level." When Mowlam was in his late teens, he had tried out for the Victorian under 21 team. In his second last attempt, he impressed at the trials but was told by the goalkeeper selector that he couldn't be picked as nobody knew him. So after keeping for Albury-Wodonga's regional representative team, the Spitfires, he packed his bags and headed to Melbourne to make it. Dreher retired at the start of 2003 and Mowlam was elevated into the national squad. But he never got a game that year (and still believes he was the first player that had happened to). At the start of 2004, he was considering quitting the game. Then along came Sohail Abbas. The Pakistan superstar had a weapon no team or keeper could counter and was clearly the best drag flicker in the world. "He was tearing teams apart when corner flicking was really taking off," Mowlam explained. "In that tournament (Azlan Shah, January, 2004) I got a few looks at Sohail and did quite well and from that minute, it was kind of like '97 when I finally got a go and it steamrolled from there." All the way to the 2004 Games in Greece. "The thing that stood out for me was that it was really hot, like really hot, I hadn't been exposed to that heat at international level," he recalled. "I was losing three to four kilos a game and that's when we were allowed to have intravenous drips at half-time, so you're putting in a litre of fluid." The Kookaburras were an inexperienced outfit and certainly not expected to feature. In fact, around half of the squad, including gun players Brent Livermore and Matthew Wells, had been in that inaugural Junior World Cup win. The Aussies were just winning, beating the powerful Argentina by a goal where Mowlam made one of the saves of the tournament on the siren. The Kookaburras pipped India 4-3, but in the last round match, long-time powerhouse, the Netherlands, defeated the outsiders convincingly. The pair met again in the gold medal match as the favourites took a 1-0 lead to half-time. Travis Brooks equalised early in the second half and it remain deadlocked at full-time. In the eighth minute of extra time golden goal, superstar Jamie Dwyer scored from a penalty corner and with the stadium jam-packed with Aussie athletes who had finished their campaign, the place went "bananas". "I remember just being exhausted, it was just relief that we had won, I wasn't doing backflips," he explained. It was Australia's first gold medal in the men's competition. "There was a particular challenge from the Dutch team, their world class corner flicker had a shot and Stephen stood up really well as he did in his career, he was able to produce when it mattered," 2004 Olympic-winning coach Barry Dancer recalled. "Stephen was extremely determined, believed in his ability and quite committed to improving himself, plus he was a very team-oriented player, always thinking about what's best for the team." From the Border to the biggest show on earth, it was one heck of a ride for the 'skinny' goalkeeper. "When I started, I used to get belted and knocked around," he offered. "It was the burly, tougher kids, the enforcers, who were the goalkeepers (laughs loudly). "I liked the athleticism side of it, diving around, and I liked the gear, it sounds silly, but as a kid it was pretty cool being covered from head to toe." Despite having all the gear, Mowlam started in an era in the 1980s with cane leg pads and leather gloves. "I had broken fingers, lots of compound fractures (where the bone pierces the skin), I broke my humerus (elbow) in a warm-up,I couldn't tell you how many I had, up to this day, things break," he laughed, somewhat surprisingly. Mowlam also won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, but retired suddenly. "It had been a long, long road since '97," he revealed. However, Beijing beckoned. "It was probably the opposite of the start of my career, I was starting to drink my own bathwater towards the end," he admitted. "I tore a meniscus weeks before the Games and went away as reserve goalkeeper and did my knee again." The consulting engineer now lives at San Remo, just across the bridge from Phillip Island with Corowa-raised Fleur and daughter Ruby. ALSO IN SPORT: "If you want your children to be an elite athlete, well, Steve Mowlam is the perfect role model," Corowa team-mate Tony Jones enthused.

