A submission that property acquisition would be needed for the standard gauge train line to be reinstated at Sunshine to connect North East passengers to the Melbourne Airport Rail Link should be seriously challenged, according to the city's former mayor. The state and federal governments revealed on Tuesday standard gauge trains wouldn't stop at Sunshine for the airport link as it would attract very few passengers, require compulsory acquisition of properties and ultimately become redundant. Former Brimbank City Council mayor John Hedditch said land used for the previous standard gauge platform was still available and readily accessible. IN OTHER NEWS: "A few car parks may be lost and the bike/walking path slightly affected, but the standard gauge platform footprint is still there," Mr Hedditch said. Border Rail Action Group strongly refuted the government's response. "Consequently, we have pretty serious evidence it is false," technical member John Dunstan said.

