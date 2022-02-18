news, local-news,

WALK UP City2City, QEII Square, Albury, Sunday, February 20, 7.45am to 11am The Hume Bank City2City is back in 2022! Choose from the 15km Fun Run (7.45am start), 10km Fun Run (8am), 7.5km Fun Run (8.20am) and the Walk and Talk 10km or 7.5km (8.25am), the latter event is also now timed. Enter as an individual or as a team in the Team Challenge Cups. Cup categories comprise: Workplace Cup, Schools Cup, Sporting Group Cup, Community Group-Organisation Cup, Family and Friends Cup and Albury Wodonga Health Cup. All proceeds support Albury Wodonga Health Community Care Services. EAT UP Aussie Night Markets, Albury Racing Club, Fallon Street, Albury, Saturday, February 19, 4pm to 10pm Eat out in style with international street food vendors, gourmet food trucks and trailers and a dedicated dessert section at the Aussie Night Markets. There will be local and regional retailers on site too. Kid-friendly activities include kids' rides, jumping castles and games. A $25 wristband gives kids unlimited rides. Live music runs until late. Entry $2. FRONT UP Hayley Jensen - Breakin' Hearts Album Launch Tour - Albury with Danny Phegan, The Commercial Club Albury, Saturday, February 19, 8pm to 10.30pm Hayley Jensen is hitting the road in 2022 for her biggest tour yet to celebrate the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album, Breakin' Hearts. Her hit singles released ahead of the album comprise Fireworks, Just Gonna Party and the title track, which shot up the charts to become the #1 Australian song at Country Radio. It was also added to the Fresh Country Spotify Playlist. Tickets $15 (14 years-plus). ACT UP Jersey Boys - The Story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, February 19, 2pm (audio-described) and 8pm Charting the rise of four working-class lads to stardom, Jersey Boys is the story of The Four Seasons. Presented by Livid Productions, Jersey Boys wraps up its Albury season on Saturday. Don't miss it! SING UP Redbelly Black presents Rumours, SS&A Albury, Saturday, February 19, 7.30pm to 10.30pm Redbelly Black re-creates one of the most iconic albums in musical history, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours. The album will be played in its entirety and "in the round", which will give patrons a more intimate view. Doors open 7.30pm for the 8pm show. LISTEN UP Midnight Oil: Resist, new album now out Nearly 20 years after their last full-length studio release, Australia's iconic Midnight Oil has released the brand-new album, aptly titled Resist. In signature style these dozen tracks tackle a slew of urgent issues. Tickets are now on sale for Resist: The Final Tour coming to All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah.

