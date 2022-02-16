sport, local-sport, james mcdonald, ron stubbs, spaaring

Albury trainer Ron Stubbs has secured the services of champion hoop James McDonald to partner his exciting three-year-old Sparring at Randwick on Saturday week. Sparring has created plenty of hype in his short career after blitzing his rivals by 11-lengths in a trial on his home track last month. The son of Fighting Sun lived up to the hype with an arrogant six-and-a-half length win on debut at Albury with jockey Nick Heywood aboard. ALSO IN SPORT The impressive debut sparked interest from potential buyers including several from Hong Kong. Bred by Phil Tobin, Sparring was originally owned by Tobin and Stubbs. But the pair recently expanded the ownership to include several family members alongside other owners. Sparring is set to race at Randwick in the $100,000 TAB Highway Handicap, (1000m). McDonald's manager Mark Guest contacted Stubbs for the ride.

