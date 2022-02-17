news, local-news,

Two Wiradjuri women have been appointed to the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) board. Cheryl Penrith and Mary Atkinson, both from Wagga, have extensive experience in areas such as education and government. MLHD chair Dr Thomas Douch said both women understand the challenges of accessing healthcare from remote communities. He said both women were appointed by the NSW Health Minister for their substantial skills. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/64d99ba4-74f5-492c-88f0-c8f3b9e15c9b.jpg/r0_272_5209_3215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg