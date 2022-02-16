sport, australian-rules-football,

Benalla Football Netball Club is alive after a crisis meeting. The Saints held a crisis meeting on Tuesday night as it battles a player shortage and while the club, which racks up its 25th season in the GV after departing the Ovens and Murray, still has an enormous amount of work left, the signs were positive. "The club is still alive and kicking, we are certainly committed to fielding all sides this year," president Lloyd Johnson offered. Around 50 attended the meeting at the Saints' complex with suggestions from the floor. "Such as how do we engage with the young age group, how do we connect with the grass roots level and remain relevant, what do they want from a sporting club?," he revealed. A number of volunteers have committed to taking on a particular role, so the problem area - the player shortage - becomes the focus. IN OTHER NEWS: The Saints have planned a practice match on March 26, so the club will hold another meeting prior.

