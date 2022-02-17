news, court-and-crime,

As they searched the lounge room of Paul William Knowles' North Albury home, police saw something that stood out, something left on top of his TV. They took a closer look to confirm their suspicions - the object was a weapon Knowles had no right under the law to possess. He had a "conducted energy device" - commonly known by the brand name Taser. The officers took a closer look at the weapon, their attention drawn then, on the night of November 27, to paper stuck across the weapon's cartridge. It mentioned another man's name, followed by: "This is for kicking my woman. You Gronk!!!" Knowles pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to a charge of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit. Nevertheless, he tried to tell magistrate Sally McLaughlin that the situation was not as serious as it sounded. "That was false, (the man) never kicked my partner. I was fixing the item for a friend because the flash light, the laser, was not working." But Ms McLaughlin, while accepting the guilty plea, rejected the 42-year-old's excuse. "It's difficult to accept what you say in terms of your possession of it," she said. He did not have the Taser simply because he was repairing the device. "You were aware it was a prohibited weapon and you should not have possession of it." Ms McLaughlin told Knowles his criminal history did not assist him, especially "given there are offences of violence on your record". He was convicted and fined $1200 and placed on a six-month conditional release order.

