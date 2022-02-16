news, court-and-crime, Wodonga, Police appeal, Alleged Assault, Crime Stoppers

A man received serious injuries in an alleged assault outside a Wodonga property on Wednesday morning. Police said the incident occurred about 4.30am at Quirk Court, with the 38 year-old victim taken to hospital. Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested a man, 35, and woman, 29, at a nearby address. "The Wodonga pair are currently in custody, assisting investigators with their inquiries," police said on Wednesday evening. Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/0c46d4f7-175c-487e-8056-c01a3a5c454a.JPG/r0_42_649_409_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg