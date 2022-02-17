news, business,

Small businesses in Albury can now apply for a NSW government support payment of up to $5000 a week through Service NSW. Member for Albury Justin Clancy said the Small Business Support Program would provide cash flow assistance to help businesses get through COVID-19 and keep workers employed. "Over the summer, Omicron meant many people chose to stay at home, which hit many small businesses in the community hard, especially in the hospitality and tourism sectors," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Successful applicants can expect to receive payment within five to 10 business days after their submission is approved. The program is part of a suite of responses to the Omicron wave, and was designed to help the businesses in greatest need. Funds can be used to cover business expenses such as wages, rent, loss of perishable goods, professional services and other costs. Applications can be made online, by phone, or in person through Service NSW.

