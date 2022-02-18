community,

From paediatrics to palliative care, Albury Wodonga Health's community care services cover the entire lifespan. And hundreds of staff working in community care hope there will be a huge turn-out to the first physical City2City in two years so every item can be ticked off their wish-list. The paediatric allied health team hope funds from Sunday's event will help them grow their pool of equipment to loan to families. Occupational therapist Natalie Kelk said supportive seating for infants or walkers for toddlers were among examples. "They're very expensive pieces of equipment that are often only needed short-term, but you can't hire them locally," she said. "It would be great to give families that option." Paediatric physiotherapist Cath White said their team, based at Smollett Street, was highly experienced. "We're often the first point of contact if anyone is recognising that children are having some challenges with their general development," she said. "We might have an intake for one particular service, but within our team, we can recognise that there's other presenting challenges." Community care services' acting operational director Kelley Latta said paediatric equipment was among four areas that would receive funding from City2City. Equipment to provide care in people's homes, preventative dental care and creating culturally safe and accessible environments are also in focus. "Lots of the services and tools that we use are starting to be more accessible with technology," Ms Latta said. "There are so many different programs in this building ... we want to ensure that all programs are developing culturally sensitive. "We are trying to build families' capacity for good health and well-being and keep people out of hospital systems." City2City organisers are encouraging Border residents to sign up; online registrations for the 2022 event remain open until midday on Saturday. IN OTHER NEWS: Updated course maps have also been published on their website. In response to riverside works at Hovell Tree Park and the location of the Lakeside testing facility at Gateway Island, routes have been changed this year, with there to be no Lincoln Causeway closure and a heavier focus on bike paths.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/4dfba867-ee6b-41a3-97de-30ddf867ddc2.jpg/r0_98_5568_3244_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg