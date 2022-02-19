news, local-news,

The short pain you might endure in the City2City will be for the long-term gain of thousands of residents who access public dental care. Of course, tomorrow's fundraiser for Albury Wodonga Health doesn't have to be painful - a walk-and-talk is among categories. Proceeds from each race will go to community health services which includes dental care. Oral health educator Sinead McArdle said City2City funds could add a much-needed consultation room to their building on High Street. "Sometimes we struggle for space - we're hoping if we do get the funds, that we can develop one of our rooms specifically for oral health education," she said. "We want to make it a room fun for kids." Ms McArdle said Border residents would have seen her and her colleagues in the orange 'Smile Squad' van. "We sometime go into classrooms or assemblies talking about oral hygiene and we've got a kindergarten program," she said. "We're making sure that everyone's brushing twice a day for two minutes - one that I tell everyone is to brush your tongue after brushing you teeth. "Public dental is really going more down that preventative pathway, rather than just treating something that's already gone wrong." City2City committee chair Michelle Hudson said all proceeds of the 2022 event would support "community care heroes". "This really is the perfect opportunity to say one big thank you to local people who work tirelessly to care for our physical and mental well-being," she said. "We are delighted that the vitally important, and often unseen work of the Community Care team, can be enhanced by any funds raised." Registrations are open until midday today, with a final opportunity to collect race bibs from QEII Square until 2pm. In a first in the event's eight-year history, those unable to join the event in person can show their support by making a donation through the My Cause platform. Details are available at www.mycause.com.au/events/city2city.

