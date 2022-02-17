sport, australian-rules-football,

There is a growing buzz around Beechworth and it's not just the bees in the town's famous honey shop. Mature age footballers of all abilities are gathering every Wednesday evening from 6pm after being offered the chance to keep kicking with their mates or to make new ones if they've recently moved to the area. The group, which has affectionately come to be known as Dad's Army, has a demographic spread across four decades with men as old as 70 enjoying the benefits of sessions which are as much about taking a break as taking a mark. Co-ordinator Mick Cavallin, being one of the town's new boys, says there's a real sense of belonging which comes from turning up to train with the Old Boys. "I moved to Beechworth when I was 38 years old and the thought of setting foot inside a footy club was not ideal because, A, you don't know anyone and, B, people almost expect you're wanting to play," Cavallin said. "When you get to the end of your playing days, as someone who's played a lot of footy, you almost feel a little bit lost. "You're so reliant on the Tuesday-Thursday, pre-season training and it leads into the footy season so you're almost attached to a footy club nine or 10 months of the year. "When you retire, that all disappears and I hope this is a platform for people to reconnect and still be able to get out and get a bit of exercise and re-engage with their community." There were 20 blokes on the track when Dad's Army launched for 2022 last week and that number has already risen to 35 plus children. "The kids are almost like the witches' hats out there which you have to dodge," Cavallin laughed. "Even if we're slowly jogging a lap, the kids will be running along with us and most of the time they're giving us a bit of curry, telling us how slow we are. "It's a really good way to get families involved in the local sporting club and there's the health and wellbeing side attached to it. "You still feel like you're a valued part of the club if you're participating in some capacity. "For new people who come to town, they want to get a bit of exercise and meet new people and hopefully this ticks a box for them. ALSO IN SPORT: "The sessions we run are only one hour long and it's light-hearted, a few fun drills and it's all non-contact. It's more about getting out there, getting a bit of a sweat up and feeling like we've earnt a beer afterwards. "You can see the joy in the group of blokes when they're out there, having a go. It's almost like they're turning the clock back and re-living a bit of their youth. "People get a lot of bubble about them when they're doing it. There's no expectation put on anyone, you can come and go as you please, stay in the drill or step out if it gets a bit hard. "Everyone gets out of it what they want." Newcomers are welcome and can reach out by searching for 'Beechworth Old Boys' on Facebook. "There are only benefits to being involved," Cavallin said. "There's no level of commitment attached as far as playing goes so the thought of getting injured goes by the wayside. "Bring your kids down, enjoy a BBQ and you never know what it might lead to." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/43c922b5-6034-4839-857e-820e102b09ef.jpg/r520_673_5172_3301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg