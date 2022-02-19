Rennylea bulls offer proven genetics that will improve meat quality. This year's sale bulls average in the top four per cent of the breed for IMF and top 20 per cent for EMA. They also average in the top 12 per cent of the new $GN+ index and are below the breed average for birth weight. There will be 140 fully-performance recorded bulls on offer at the autumn sale on March 8. The majority are 18-month-old bulls from the spring 2020 drop, and there are 28 'S' yearling bulls. "This sale features 17 sons of Rennylea L519, these bulls are very consistent, they are exceptionally docile, well muscled and packed with performance," Rennylea owner Bryan Corrigan said. "There are 14 sons of Te mania Newly N549 who are standout calving ease specialists and 13 sons of Rennylea K907, a bull we have continued to use because of his unparalleled combination of explosive early growth, moderate mature weights and exceptional carcase quality. "This is the first time we have offered sons of N542, an Intensity son out of a proven Africa donor. "N542 progeny are moderate framed, well muscled, quiet and structurally sound. "There are 11 sons of IMF trait leader Rennylea M763 and 10 sons of Landfall New Ground N90. "This lineup of bulls reflects our unwavering commitment to our breeding objective. "We continue to focus on breeding cattle that are below breed average for birth weight, have fast early growth while moderating mature weight, combined with positive fat cover and high carcase merit. "We have done everything possible to ensure the bulls perform to their description and achieve great results with your cows." Rennylea's entire 1900-head cow herd is now genomically tested. "Every cow must do the basics right, conceive in a six-week joining and calve unassisted," "All calves are birth weighed and have a genomic sample taken at birth. "This ensures the greatest possible accuracy for this group of bulls at 18-months of age." Take advantage of the impressive genetics on offer at the Rennylea autumn sale on March 8 from noon at 'Ellerslie Park', Culcairn. The sale will be interfaced with Auctions Plus and the video clips are now available through the Rennylea website at www.rennylea.com.au or the Auctions Plus website. The catalogue is available via the Rennylea website, the Angus Australia website or by request by emailing rennylea@bigpond.com. Contact Bryan (0429 038 993), Ruth (0400 302 629) or Anthony (0437 043 443) at any time to arrange an inspect of the sale bulls or to discuss your requirements.

Proven genetics on offer at Rennylea in Culcairn

The pick: A top-bodied bull from Enhance x Rennylea L1224 flush, full brother to Lots 8 and 38. This bull is sound with plenty of early growth and IMF. Picture: Supplied Rennylea bulls offer proven genetics that will improve meat quality. This year's sale bulls average in the top four per cent of the breed for IMF and top 20 per cent for EMA.

They also average in the top 12 per cent of the new $GN+ index and are below the breed average for birth weight. There will be 140 fully-performance recorded bulls on offer at the autumn sale on March 8.

The majority are 18-month-old bulls from the spring 2020 drop, and there are 28 'S' yearling bulls.

"This sale features 17 sons of Rennylea L519, these bulls are very consistent, they are exceptionally docile, well muscled and packed with performance," Rennylea owner Bryan Corrigan said.

"There are 14 sons of Te mania Newly N549 who are standout calving ease specialists and 13 sons of Rennylea K907, a bull we have continued to use because of his unparalleled combination of explosive early growth, moderate mature weights and exceptional carcase quality.

"This is the first time we have offered sons of N542, an Intensity son out of a proven Africa donor.

"N542 progeny are moderate framed, well muscled, quiet and structurally sound.

"There are 11 sons of IMF trait leader Rennylea M763 and 10 sons of Landfall New Ground N90. "This lineup of bulls reflects our unwavering commitment to our breeding objective.

"We continue to focus on breeding cattle that are below breed average for birth weight, have fast early growth while moderating mature weight, combined with positive fat cover and high carcase merit. "We have done everything possible to ensure the bulls perform to their description and achieve great results with your cows."

Rennylea's entire 1900-head cow herd is now genomically tested.

"Every cow must do the basics right, conceive in a six-week joining and calve unassisted," "All calves are birth weighed and have a genomic sample taken at birth.

"This ensures the greatest possible accuracy for this group of bulls at 18-months of age." Take advantage of the impressive genetics on offer at the Rennylea autumn sale on March 8 from noon at 'Ellerslie Park', Culcairn.

The sale will be interfaced with Auctions Plus and the video clips are now available through the Rennylea website at www.rennylea.com.au or the Auctions Plus website.

The catalogue is available via the Rennylea website, the Angus Australia website or by request by emailing rennylea@bigpond.com.

Contact Bryan (0429 038 993), Ruth (0400 302 629) or Anthony (0437 043 443) at any time to arrange an inspect of the sale bulls or to discuss your requirements.