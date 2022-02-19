Over the years Kenmere Charolais has become recognised as one of the leading Charolais breeders within the industry, concentrating on improving all the genetic breeding trends and producing quality cattle for stud and commercial producers. "Each year our focus is applied to birth weight, calving ease and the scan traits of EMA, Rib rump and IMF. These traits along with our five star rating with breedplan provides support for the concepts of all breeding trends," breeder Ann-Marie Collins said. "On December 8, 2021 we scanned 128 R heifers and 85 R bulls that had spent their lives grazing on pasture grown at our properties without any grain or supplementary feeding "These animals were raised as two groups and they demonstrate to us that the results we are achieving align with the genetic improvement we are seeing through our consistent breeding programmes and vigilant monitoring and assessments. "All calves are weighed at birth, 200 day weaning weight, 400 and 600 days weights. The practice of following breed plan procedures allows us to be constantly improving sire trends for markets and producing consistently high quality females for breeding." As a J Bas 7 and pesti virus free herd, all Kenmere sale bulls are registered and come with semen testing, scans and DNA sire verification. For visits prior to sale call Ann-Marie on 0412 608 043.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/94e106b6-8617-4a20-a6a0-97b6851187e4.jpg/r0_105_2604_1576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Consistent breeding programs are key

+1

MORE GALLERIES Over the years Kenmere Charolais has become recognised as one of the leading Charolais breeders within the industry, concentrating on improving all the genetic breeding trends and producing quality cattle for stud and commercial producers. "Each year our focus is applied to birth weight, calving ease and the scan traits of EMA, Rib rump and IMF. These traits along with our five star rating with breedplan provides support for the concepts of all breeding trends," breeder Ann-Marie Collins said. "On December 8, 2021 we scanned 128 R heifers and 85 R bulls that had spent their lives grazing on pasture grown at our properties without any grain or supplementary feeding "These animals were raised as two groups and they demonstrate to us that the results we are achieving align with the genetic improvement we are seeing through our consistent breeding programmes and vigilant monitoring and assessments. "All calves are weighed at birth, 200 day weaning weight, 400 and 600 days weights. The practice of following breed plan procedures allows us to be constantly improving sire trends for markets and producing consistently high quality females for breeding." As a J Bas 7 and pesti virus free herd, all Kenmere sale bulls are registered and come with semen testing, scans and DNA sire verification. For visits prior to sale call Ann-Marie on 0412 608 043. SHARE