Josh Thornton is a self-confessed sports nut. The Wahgunyah export tried his hand at plenty as a kid, however, his congenital birth defect, which affected his limbs, began to take its toll and physical activities became increasingly difficult. But it was watching his grandfather, Bill Bryant, play a club singles finals in bowls at Corowa RSL that sparked something. "With the congenital birth defect I had, at age 11, I had a major leg lengthening operation because my right leg was seven centimetres shorter than my left leg," Thornton said. "I played football, cricket, tennis and basketball fanatically, but they were hard for me to play physically so I had to try and search for other sports. "I tried golf first, but I have no left elbow so being a natural right-hander, I had no backswing. "The next pathway for me was bowls. I had a bit of a practice and next minute I was trying out for the school bowls side." Thornton decided at the age of 13 he was going to go as far as he could with it. "It was halfway through the cricket season my cricket coach Brian Houlihan asked me what I was going to do. I told him I wasn't much chop at cricket and was going to pursue bowls a bit further," he said. Thornton first joined Corowa Bowls Club, the arch rival of his grandfather at the RSL, but he was glad he did as it connected him with his first coach, David Sargood. "The reality is I'm getting around with three fingers and I'm playing a sport where everyone else has five fingers. I was really struggling to hold onto the bowl and David rang my dad and said he'd like to be my coach," he said. "I needed a person to give me tips to get my delivery right. David spent a stack of time with me in that first year of bowls and he probably shaped the delivery I have to this day. "After 12 months I went to the RSL club and every time I've been back living in Corowa I've played there." Thornton's grandmother, Alma, became one of his biggest supporters on the green, buying him his first set of bowls and driving him to and from matches. He also worked with Stan McLarty who taught him important lessons about the art of the game and his mindset, while Nigel Smith became a close friend and mentor, who he said shaped him into the person he is today. Success came relatively early for Thornton when he was crowned the Victorian under-19 singles champion in 1997 and was runner-up in Australian junior fours two years later. But a "period of wilderness" followed, until he eventually went down the para-bowls path. RELATED: "From 19 through to my early 30s I was a good bowler, probably in the top few in the Ovens and Murray, but I never had the state or national success," he said. "I happened to get a phone call from a guy called James Reynolds who went to the 2002 Commonwealth Games as a para-bowler and he asked me to give it a try. "I won my first Australian Open disability pairs with James in 2014 and it kind of snowballed from there." Thornton trialled for the Australian team for the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games but missed the cut, so his attention turned to making sure he was in green and gold for the 2018 edition on the Gold Coast. "I started to make some serious life changes and connected with another good mate in Barrie Lester who was playing in the Australian side at the time and he helped me become a bit more professional in my approach to sport," he said. "I stripped 10 kilos off in about six months by training harder and eating better and I've been able to maintain that weight ever since. "Those changes showed me that my bowls could improve even more, so that was when I started to win more Australian titles at the para level and open level. "Winning the Australian Open pairs in 2017 with Barrie was probably the catalyst to me getting selected for the Commonwealth Games in 2018 because I went out and did something no para-bowler had done before by winning an able-bodied event as well as a para event. "The other thing that coincided in my professionalism was meeting my wife, Kelli. "She's been my biggest supporter and sacrificed a lot for me to be able to go and compete and still does to this day. "She knows I'm a nut when it comes to sport and being competitive. She won't play board games with me because I'm too competitive at that (laughs). "I wouldn't have been able to do that without her, as well as my mum and dad (Kate and Lex) and my three younger brothers (Luke, Jarrod and Jordan)." The fairytale continued as Thornton combined with Ken Hanson and Tony Bonnell to win the open para-sport triples on the sport's biggest stage in thrilling fashion, 14-13. "To this day, one of the best feelings I've ever had was not the moment I won gold at the Commonwealth Games, but seeing my family afterwards," he said. "The players were segregated from the crowd, but at the back green at Broadbeach there was a lower barrier and my wife and brothers were out there. I ran out there as quick as I could and jumped the fence and all my brothers and I all bawled our eyes out and were hugging each other. "We're not guys that typically show a lot of emotion, but that was one of the greatest moments to be able to share it with them." He is hopeful of retaining his place in the Australian side for this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July. Thornton remains heavily involved the sport, working for Bowls Victoria in a new role as country manager of the regions in the state's northwest. He's also kept on his toes by his two sons, Jesse, 3, and Joey, four months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 