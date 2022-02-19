Consistent focus

Prime Angus is a dedicated Stud Stock breeder. Colin and Pat have many years of experience, having established, and developed Granite Ridge Angus Stud in South Australia. In 2019 it was decided to down-size, and the Granite Ridge properties and herd were sold. Later that year, Colin and Pat took over the Prime Angus Stud at Warrenbayne and have been busy developing the herd from an autumn-calving operation and selling only yearling bulls, to a dual-season herd. Spring cows were brought in and Prime now has an autumn and spring bull sale - selling yearlings and 18-month-old bulls at both. Colin continues with his philosophy of breeding structurally-sound cattle with weight for age - from birth through to 600-day weight, as every part of the chain needs to make a profit, the weaner to the abattoir and the end seller. Prime Angus individually selects the right sire for each cow, endeavouring to breed a superior animal. "The belief is that we are breeding for females and the bulls are a by-product, and as the herd improves the bulls for sale will also improve," Colin said. "The breeding aim is not to breed just one or two outstanding animals and then tapering off, but to breed a whole herd of outstanding consistent cattle, so that when you go out into the paddock you are impressed with every animal you see. "The consistency in quality from top to bottom solidifies a program more than chasing just one or two traits. "Phenotype, structure, and growth are not sacrificed in the chase for individual traits. The animal is then pleasing to the eye, sound, and lucrative for the pocket. "The quickest and most effective way to improve your cow herd is to make an investment in the very best bull you can afford, one that will raise the bar across your whole herd." Prime Angus welcomes visitors, as then the cattle can do the talking. The Prime Angus 2022 autumn bull sale will be held on Thursday March 31 at 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/59e7cf16-ef94-4746-95ea-533a6eba737b.jpg/r0_330_4279_2748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Prime Angus offers consistency in quality

Prime Angus is a dedicated Stud Stock breeder.

Colin and Pat have many years of experience, having established, and developed Granite Ridge Angus Stud in South Australia.

In 2019 it was decided to down-size, and the Granite Ridge properties and herd were sold.

Later that year, Colin and Pat took over the Prime Angus Stud at Warrenbayne and have been busy developing the herd from an autumn-calving operation and selling only yearling bulls, to a dual-season herd.

Spring cows were brought in and Prime now has an autumn and spring bull sale - selling yearlings and 18-month-old bulls at both. Colin continues with his philosophy of breeding structurally-sound cattle with weight for age - from birth through to 600-day weight, as every part of the chain needs to make a profit, the weaner to the abattoir and the end seller.

Prime Angus individually selects the right sire for each cow, endeavouring to breed a superior animal.

"The belief is that we are breeding for females and the bulls are a by-product, and as the herd improves the bulls for sale will also improve," Colin said.

"The breeding aim is not to breed just one or two outstanding animals and then tapering off, but to breed a whole herd of outstanding consistent cattle, so that when you go out into the paddock you are impressed with every animal you see.

"The consistency in quality from top to bottom solidifies a program more than chasing just one or two traits.

"Phenotype, structure, and growth are not sacrificed in the chase for individual traits. The animal is then pleasing to the eye, sound, and lucrative for the pocket. "The quickest and most effective way to improve your cow herd is to make an investment in the very best bull you can afford, one that will raise the bar across your whole herd." Prime Angus welcomes visitors, as then the cattle can do the talking. The Prime Angus 2022 autumn bull sale will be held on Thursday March 31 at 1pm. SHARE