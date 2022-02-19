This year's Le Martres annual bull sale will include a special feature of 20 apricot and black commercial Limousin heifers. "This will be a tremendous opportunity to include Limousin females into a commercial breeding program and experience the Limousin benefits," stud master Mr Leon Martin BAgSc (Hons) said. "Le Martres females offer tremendous meat yield and qualities, early puberty for ease-of-rebreeding throughout adult life, excellent mothering, high-milk performance and terrific calf-weaning weights." The heifers will be offered as sale lots 41 and 42 at the annual bull sale on Friday March 4 on property at 'Rosemont Farm', 136 Rosemont Road, Table Top via Albury, NSW. Le Martres has more than 30 years and carefully-selected bloodlines that offer wonderful commercial performance and good manners. More information: Leon 0428 577 138 or email leonmartin@natraculture.com.

Le Martres Limousins offering 20 apricot and black commercial Limousin heifers.

More information: Leon 0428 577 138 or email leonmartin@natraculture.com.

