news, business,

Hospitality limits in NSW and Victoria will be removed and the reliance on QR code check-ins diminished as both states announce an easing for restrictions. It came as one Albury man in his 80s died with COVID and 355 new cases were recorded in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District. From 6pm tomorrow, density limits in Victoria will be scrapped, as will the need to check in via QR code in retail, schools, childcare centres and for many employee. However the need to check in remains in place at hospitality venues. From tomorrow, density limits have also been repealed in NSW, QR code check ins will only be required at nightclubs and at festivals, and working from home orders have been removed. Australian Industry Group's Tim Farrah said both government were taking steps in the right direction. "At some point we just need to take these steps, there will always be a sense of nervousness around, it has been long two years... but it's the way to go," he said. "Hopefully all these restrictions and conditions we're living under are under constant review." IN OTHER NEWS: Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin welcomed the news but called on the Victorian government to remove mask requirements for office workers. "I think getting rid of QR codes makes perfect sense," he said. "I see it as a real positive. "Removing density limits is good thing going forward, it puts us on the same footing as NSW." The Victorian government announced they would be considering getting residents back into workplaces and mask mandates, with an announcement expected by next Friday. Hospitality venues have welcomed the move but said the change to density limits won't greatly affect capacity. "The biggest thing for us is it's a nice continual promise of progression and dropping restrictions, we look forward to when there's nothing at all to be honest," The Goods Shed's Emma Harrison said. Wassim Saliba of La Maison agrees. "It really isn't a big change for us," he said. "But it's a good change that's going help the industry in general." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sophie.boyd/4a91b0d3-b223-441a-8286-8174b3568b0f.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg