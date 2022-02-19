Talgoona Charolais

This year marks 50 years of breeding for Talgoona Charolais. The stud was first registered in 1972 by Mike and Bev Galvin. In 2003 Bryce and Melissa Galvin took over the operation. Today, the third generation, ophie, Rachael and Jessica, are taking a keen interest in the cattle and enjoyed showing steers at Melbourne show before the pandemic. After 50 years of breeding Charolais, Talgoona has decided to have an inaugural on-property sale offering 20 bulls on March 25. Having built up their cow numbers over the past 10 years, they are at a point where they can offer an even line of 20 commercially focused bulls with good calving ease and carcase traits. Talgoona have just purchased the top-priced bull at the Mt William Production Sale as their new stud sire Mt. William Rome by Palgrove Moderator, and are keenly awaiting his arrival and the arrival of calves next year. The stud has always focused on breeding moderate framed easy doing bulls with good structure, muscling and temperament. A focus of competing in carcase competitions has helped them develop a type animal that is industry focused, with excellent EMA, carcase yield and good finishing ability. For more information about Talgoona Charolais and their inaugural bull sale in March contact Bryce anytime on 0409169712 to inspect the sale bulls.

Inaugural on-property sale to mark 50 years of Talgoona Charolais

