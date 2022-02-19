Sugarloaf Creek Herefords are looking forward to hosting their fourth annual on-property sale. Sugarloaf have a strong line up of bulls on offer and will also be presenting nine top-quality stud heifers for the first time this year. "With an encouraging spring, and abundance of feed available the cattle have presented themselves well," Sugarloaf Creek Herefords owner Andrew Klippel said. "Not to mention the season and the strong market working together, we believe now is the time to introduce new genetic improvements into your herd. Karoonda Reggie has been one of Sugarloaf's most consistent breeding sires, he is represented by eight sons and six daughters in this year's sale. "Reggie has topped Sugarloaf's annual sale three times, to a top price of $26,000. "His 21 sons, to date, have averaged $12,127. "This is a great opportunity to secure some very attractive stud heifers by this impressive sire." Sugarloaf Herefords on-property sale will take place on Monday February 21. Inspections start at 10.30am with the sale commencing at 1pm. The sale will be conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions, representative Peter Godbolt (0457 591 929) who has vast knowledge of Sugarloaf's herd and program. Clients who are unable to make it on the day will have the opportunity to purchase live online, via Auction Plus interface.

Sugarloaf Creek Herefords to offer quality bulls and stud heifers at 2022 sale

Clients who are unable to make it on the day will have the opportunity to purchase live online, via Auction Plus interface.