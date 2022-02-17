news, business, Intereach, Job Centre Australia, Access At A Glance, Murray Art Museum Albury, Accessibility, Disability

A Border program that helps businesses, participants and people with disabilities has been able to resume after a period of pandemic-forced inactivity. Access At A Glance, a partnership between Intereach and Job Centre Australia, invites business owners to a free assessment of their facilities, with stickers then placed on their windows to indicate their accessibility. The 16 stickers relate to factors like being sensory friendly, text to speech available, accessible outdoor seating or stroller friendly. Intereach local area co-ordinator-community linker Sue Beddowes said hundreds of businesses had signed up in the past three years. "It's been a great buy-in and the Albury community is amazing," she said. "Most people in the community living with disabilities don't realise that some of the businesses can be quite accessible and this is a fantastic way to show that. IN OTHER NEWS: "When the community walks past, at a glance they can actually see what is accessible." On Thursday a group from Job Centre Australia helped place stickers on the door of Murray Art Museum Albury in Dean Street. "These guys love it, they have so much fun with it," Mrs Beddowes said. "They're building such resilience, team building, self-confidence; wonderful skills to put on their resume and for the future for them to be able to obtain work." Albury's Natalie Wood-Bradley enjoyed visiting the businesses and felt the experience supported her goal to work as a barista. "It helps to build up your confidence, (you're) going out to the community and helping," she said. Mrs Beddowes said the assessments would take only five to 10 minutes, with a second visit the following week to place the stickers. "Every single business can be involved in this and can participate," she said. "People living with disabilities every day are faced with challenges in their life. "This is just ... for some people (a) small thing, but for people living with disabilities it's huge, they need to know that they are welcome within that business." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rv6MQWjvnMEraft8Jq2Ac3/67b512a9-1b08-42c6-b74a-981df869d511.jpg/r0_465_2034_1614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg