New facilities at Kelly Park are set to prove a game-changer for the female soccer and cricket players who use the ground. Representatives from both sports joined Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes and council officials at this week's official opening of the building which went up at a cost of $760,000. Belvoir Cricket Club is already using the facility, which will pass into the hands of Twin City Wanderers once the soccer season starts. "We're using the facility as a tool to try to attract more people into the sport," Wanderers president Harry Wilhelm said. "I believe it's the best ground in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association. "We're so close to having an under-12 girls team, which is something we haven't had before, our senior women's team is looking strong too and now they've got a facility which is fit for purpose. "With four change rooms now, the ladies can have their own change rooms rather than having to share their facilities with men. "We've got $360,000 worth of new lights and the club as a whole is looking good coming up to our 50th anniversary." Kelly Park was the venue for a female masterclass last month ahead of Cricket Albury-Wodonga launching its new competition exclusively for girls and women. "Growing female cricket is essential for us," CAW secretary John McMillan said. ALSO IN SPORT "We can't get left behind other sports, be it soccer, netball or any of the football codes. "We've got to grab that part of the sporting market; it's essential for club growth. "We've seen a decline in volunteers across all sports and we need to bring new people in to be able to create areas that girls and women want to be. "I would love to see every club in town have a proper women's and under-age girls side, maybe even two, under-15s and under-13s. "There's no reason why this town can't supply 30 women to each club and 300 women across two great towns." New facilities represent the start of a new era for Twin City, who are due to host Boomers under the new floodlights on June 4. "Our numbers are pretty good and we may even be able to introduce one if not two new teams this year," Wilhelm said. "We're all working hard, we've got the new clubhouse up and running, new lights, we're getting a new playing strip and new supporter gear so although we're nearly 50 years old, we're starting all over again. "Everything's new and fresh and we're hoping that'll bring people in. "The boys are keen to play a lot of Saturday night games so if we get the OK from the clubs and the association, we'll try to host as many as we can."

