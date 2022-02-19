Not a storm cloud in sight | Weather Watch

community,

The Albury Wodonga region has received little rain since the heavy falls recorded on January 30. There has been a notable absence of thunderstorms so far this month after 10 days of storms during January, which was double the usual number of storm days. Despite the dry conditions for the first half of February, daily maximum temperatures in Albury, at 28.4 degrees, have been nearly three degrees below the February normal of 31.2 degrees. Minimum temperatures, at 15.0 degrees, are more than one degree below normal. Wangaratta's mean maximum temperature to mid-February sits at 29.4 degrees - nearly two degrees below normal. After experiencing its wettest year last year (419.6mm) since the 556.6mm in 1963, Carnarvon has had no rain at all this summer season. The summer of 1963-64 also saw no rain. The wetter year of 1923 also led to no rain during the 1923-24 summer. The February rainfall of both 1924 and 1964 in the Albury Wodonga region looked much better, with above average rainfalls, with the heaviest rainfalls during the last week of the month. Parts of the Queensland coast, mainly in the Mackay and Proserpine districts, have seen marked drying off since the very heavy rain recorded during the last three months of last year. Mackay, with only 118mm to mid-February, has seen the driest start to any year since 1987, which followed a very wet year in 1986 similar to last year. Mackay, early in January this year, recorded its hottest January day with 36.6 degrees since the 36.8 degrees recorded in 1987. The year 1987 was Mackay's driest year on record. However, in the Albury Wodonga region, the year 1987 was wetter than average at most places. Many locations received heavy rain during the last week of February and the first week of March in 1987. March 1987 was the coldest March in Victoria since 1945. The highest temperature in North East Victoria in March 1987 did not reach 33 degrees. A number of mornings during the past week in the Albury Wodonga district have been more typical of the autumn months than summer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/e60ceeb5-b7ec-45c5-829b-901ac97374c5.jpg/r0_266_4256_2671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg