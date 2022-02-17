coronavirus,

From next week the Wodonga vaccination hub will offer the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesdays. The Novavax vaccine is the latest vaccine available in Australia and is currently accessible for all people aged 18 years and over. Executive Director of Public Health Dr Lucie Shanahan said it was pleasing Border residents could access Novavax from 10.30am to 6pm each Tuesday. "We want to make access to Novavax as easy as possible so there is no need to book; simply walk in on a Tuesday and let the staff know you are seeking a Novavax vaccine," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We will have limited supplies available in the Tuesday sessions so we can minimise any wastage. "People can receive Novavax as a first or second dose or it can be given as part of a mixed schedule if people have received Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca for their first dose and are still to receive their second. "It can also be used as a third primary dose for people who meet the strict immunocompromised criteria but is not yet available as a booster dose for the general population. This may change in the future." Dr Shanahan also encouraged people who are yet to get their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccination to come forward, with walk-ins available for Pfizer at any time. She also encouraged those with children aged 5-11 to be vaccinated to ensure they have protection against COVID-19. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/a6ed0c48-4075-4145-bb10-9fd7752d6b98.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg