sport, australian-rules-football,

After working her way back from a nasty knee injury, border AFLW product Olivia Barber is set to return for Geelong on Friday night. The 19-year-old tore her PCL and MCL playing in the VFLW last season and subsequently missed the Cats' first six games. "I was in a leg brace for about 12 weeks," Barber said. "I've been training for the last two or three months trying to get my body fully right to go. "When I get to play I'll feel like all of the hard work that's been going on for the last 10 months since I've done my knee will have been worth it. "It's been a bit of a rollercoaster, especially because we train for longer than the season actually goes for." Barber starred in Geelong's VFLW opening round win against Carlton last weekend, earning praise from coach Andrew Bruce after finishing with three goals and 17 disposals. ALSO IN SPORT: "They wanted to see me play a full game before putting me straight back in and I think it went pretty well," she said. It marks the former Murray Bushrangers' second season with the Cats after making her debut against the Magpies in round two of the 2021 season. She admits her preparations have felt very different this time round. "Going into my first season there was a lot of excitement and everything was new," she said. "Going into my second season has been a lot harder because of my knee injury and having a few mishaps." Barber is set to have plenty of support in her return game when the Cats meet the Western Bulldogs at Whitten Oval for the round seven clash. "Mum and dad are coming and my housemates from Geelong will be there as well," she said.

