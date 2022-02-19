Farmers will pay the price for so-called water shortage | On the Wallaby

comment, opinion,

The prediction that Melbourne's water needs will fall short in the next decade have surfaced in the media once again, and, of course, the future challenge is being tied to predicted climate change. Currently, Melbourne's storages are clicking close to a healthy 92 per cent. Despite uninformed claims regarding the desalination plant, it is alive and well and has contributed around 300 megalitres a day to the Cardinia storage. With a current daily Melbourne consumption of 1300 megalitres, this is significant. Building more dams is not an option for Melbourne, as all productive streams are being harvested, it is contended. Water is being recycled but, so far, the elephant in the room is where recycled water could enter potable supplies. Globally, this is commonplace, where sewerage is treated to produce high quality drinking water. However, quietly simmering away is the North-South Pipeline. At times of critical need, the 70-kilometre North-South Pipeline can carry water from the Goulburn River to Melbourne's Sugarloaf Reservoir. When the Baillieu government replaced the Brumby government, it was loudly touted that the pipeline would never be used. The pipeline was connected to Melbourne in February 2010. It was accompanied by two important upgrades to boost Sugarloaf Reservoir's supply capacity and reach. The North-South Pipeline can transfer a portion of Lake Eildon's water that is set aside for Melbourne, called the critical water reserve. This was 38,400 megalitres at June 2, 2014, and is now believed to be around 70,000 mgs. Any changes are based on Goulburn-Murray Water's advice. If the pipeline is operating, Lake Eildon releases the allocated water into the Goulburn River, water is pumped into the pipeline, and sent across the Great Dividing Range to Melbourne. At Sugarloaf Reservoir, it mixes with water from the Maroondah and Yarra catchments. All this water is treated at Winneke Water Treatment Plant to strict water quality guidelines. Water is then fed to smaller service reservoirs supplying central, northern and western Melbourne. The Victorian government ruled that the Lake Eildon water allocation can only be used in times of critical human need - when Melbourne's total water storages are less than 30 per cent full on November 30 of any year. This water is also available for local firefighting, and the North-South Pipeline has six fire authority offtakes. This means the pipe must remain filled with water, even if it is not being pumped through the pipe. In fact, comments that the pipeline is not operational are untrue. Each year, a small amount of water is transferred from the Goulburn to Sugarloaf to ensure the system is operational. The restrictions on Melbourne water are sidestepped, with the water being deemed as part of a Yarra Valley allocation. So, why the concern over Melbourne's water? Just wait. Water will be wrenched out of the hands of agriculture. Beggar the farmer. Those that reckon they are in the know have tipped that agricultural land values will sneak forward by eight per cent this year. This follows an estimated 10 per cent increase across all land sales last year. Anecdotally, that last year's figure seems out of whack. In the Murray region, the lift has been touted as close to 29 per cent. Maybe the focus on prestige properties disguised the overall impact of sales. There was a heap of money floating around at very handy interest rates and properties put on the market were soon snapped up. It was iconic property sales that hit the headlines, along with land accumulated by overseas investors that did what they were always going to aim for, sell at the top. Further down the track, there are brave predictions around that the market will drop back to a five per cent lift in 2032. Currently, there are only small areas of Australia in the ravages of drought; to the rest, it is the land of meat, milk, grain honey and burgeoning water storages. A decent break to the coming season would bring an agricultural boom never seen before. Current interest rates and exceptional commodity prices have resulted in a buying spree by family-run operations. Overall confidence has resulted in the buying of neighbouring properties and the figures stack up. However. in many districts, particularly this region, that has been happening for years. Also beavering away in the background are Australian agricultural investment funds along with North American super funds whose scale of operation is staggering. In the 1950s land boom, driven much by the demand for wool, land prices rose to record levels. It has been claimed it took 35 years for the market to catch up. A harbinger for the future?.. only time will tell.

