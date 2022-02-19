The 2022 Alpine Autumn Bull Sale will be held at the Alpine Sales Complex, Rosewhite on Wednesday March 16 at 1pm presenting 115 HBR and APR registered Bulls. This represents a significant increase on previous years in line with Alpine's strategy to drive value and quality for their clients. The Alpine Angus program is consistently investing in genetics they believe put extra dollars into their clients pockets. "The basis of this is selecting for phenotype, good temperament and structure to produce sound, functional, easy-care females and bulls that will last and whose progeny will land safely," Alpine manager Chris Oswin said. "This is our core-breeding objective. We try to combine this with high performance and explosive Birth to Growth. "This is all intended to help our clients achieve the two most important profit markers - maximising the number of live calves born and the kilo's of beef grown per hectare." This year's sale line-up feature sons of Coonamble influenced, strong phenotype sires in Alpine Muzza, Alpine Elevator M268, Coonamble Leader & Coonamble No Limit. Also Karoo Knockout and Karoo Main Event. Add explosive growth to you herd with Birth-to-Growth sires Baldridge Beast Mode, Baldridge 38 Special and Sitz Investment. Sitz Investment has left Alpine Angus with an outstanding line of performance females. In addition, Baldridge Beast Mode and 38 Special are half brothers out of Baldridge Isabel Y69, one of the top dams in the Angus breed. Beast Mode produced a cracking $32,000 son last spring. Alpine have recently shifted focus a little to add extra carcass to the Alpine herd. "To achieve this we have used two carefully selected high carcass EBV sires in Lawsons Momentous and Rennylea N542 to improve on carcass trait while maintaining the functionality, length, capacity and growth of our cattle," Chris said. "Momentous has already produced numerous sale-topping progeny around Australia while N542 has sired top-priced and high-selling bulls from his first run of calves and seems destined to follow the same trajectory." Alpine sired weaners have been rewarding Alpine clients in various saleyards throughout the state with great prices and competition from the high regard these calves are held. "We feel privileged to be able to supply bulls into many quality cattle herds throughout the region, headlined by those in the high country, its valleys and surrounds," Alpine principal Jim Delany said. The 2022 Alpine Angus bull preview will be held at Rosewhite on March 14 between 11am and 3pm.

Alpine Angus focused on their client's success

