Man airlifted with serious head injuries after Wodonga hammer attack

Two people remain in custody after a man was allegedly hit in the head, body and legs with a hammer multiple times during a Wodonga attack. The victim of Wednesday morning's incident on Quirk Court was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for treatment. David Drennan, 35, and Sharnna Hogan, 29, were arrested following the incident, which occurred about 4.30am. They were charged by police with intentionally causing serious injury and affray. Both matters were listed in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday and neither applied for bail. The 38-year-old was allegedly seriously injured. Lawyer Sally Wilson said Drennan elected not to appear before the court in person. She told magistrate Ian Watkins her client had complex PTSD, anxiety and depression. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's a filing hearing today," she said. "There is no application for bail." The pair's matters were both adjourned to May 12. Police will allege both were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Detective Leading Senior Constable Tracy Jarrott urged witnesses to come forward. "This extreme violence is not going to be tolerated by police which is why we acted very quickly in relation to it," she said. "It's very concerning for the community as well as people who may have witnessed this event. "This altercation occurred after one of the parties dumped some rubbish in the street and the parties are known to each other. "There's no concern for the community at this stage because both alleged offenders are in custody." Detective Leading Senior Constable Jarrott said the man suffered a serious head injury, broken ribs, and skull fractures. Thursday's court matters were listed as filing hearings, which set out timetables for cases to progress. Hand-up briefs of evidence must be served by investigators to defence lawyers by the end of next month.

