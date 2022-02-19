news, local-news,

He says he's got a face for radio but Darcy 'Buddy Oldman' Brown will be appearing in a documentary. The Lavington foster father and advocate, turned amateur boxer, will be filmed at his second major fight in Sydney tonight. A JMC Academy student was also ring-side for Darcy's first fight in December. "I fight for awareness of ADHD, Autism, Aboriginal health and mental health," he said. "The more people who want to get behind and help us, the better and hopefully we can share this documentary on the Border when it's done." If Darcy wins his fight at Windsor Leagues Club and another in Melbourne on March 5, he will be in the running for a Masters Boxing Victoria title. The 51-year-old dropped 40 kilograms in his bid to box in the 2021 Pan Pacific Masters Games, which were postponed due to COVID. "I can't wait, but I can't find in the novice class anymore," he said. "I'm looking forward to that opportunity as an accomplishment for my family and my Dad." The proud Wiradjuri advocate, whose father was "an old tent fighter" has promoted health messages since launching his advocacy campaign last year. Tonight's fight will be a special one, watched by his family and PCYC NSW Young Person of the Year Nathaniel West, who connected with Buddy Oldman through Facebook. "My grandson who has Autism will be at my Sydney fight," Darcy said. "He'll be wearing a shirt that says, 'Buddy Oldman had the honour me leading him into the ring'."

