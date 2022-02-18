sport, local-sport,

What were you doing at the age of 17? Josh Kennedy was packing his bags and preparing to get on a plane to Germany after signing for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. Born in Wodonga, he went through primary school in Yackandandah and played soccer locally for Twin City Wanderers and Boomers, earning a place at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra which saw him leave town halfway through Year 10. That move was to set the tone for Kennedy, whose willingness to take on a new challenge, however unfamiliar, would take him right to the top of the sport. "It was difficult moving away for the first time," Kennedy admitted. "But it's a good thing I was so naive that I didn't really know what I was getting myself into. I was thrown in at the deep end and it definitely built resilience. "That put me in good stead for moving overseas when I was 17 because it wasn't new to me then. I'd already had two years away from home and developed life skills, responsibilities and all those things that go with sport and being a young man. "It was while I was at Carlton Soccer Club that a trial was organised in Germany and I was successful in securing a contract. "I was so excited to be paid for playing football and heading overseas that I probably didn't consider all the challenges of language, a new culture and a new country. In hindsight, that was probably a good thing because I didn't stress. I took the punches as they came along. "There were plenty of times when I picked up the phone to Mum and Dad in those first couple of years and said 'I'm coming home' but when you stick through those hard times, you gain valuable experience." During nine years in Germany, the big centre-forward also played for Stuttgarter Kickers, FC Koln, Dynamo Dresden, FC Nurnberg and Karlsruher but the early days at Wolfsburg, where Kennedy took German lessons three times a week after training, remain fresh in the memory. "It was a massive learning curve," he said. "We had 10 or 11 guys in the squad who were all prominent players in their respective national teams. For me to train with them on a daily basis was a big adjustment. "The AIS was a good preparation and Carlton was the next step up but ultimately, it's not a full-time professional Bundesliga outfit. "That was a good couple of years, doing an apprenticeship of sorts and understanding the life of a professional footballer and the sacrifice you go through, both physically sacrificing your body for 48 weeks of the year and also mentally, being there each day to compete and earn your spot, which was, as a young foreigner, not the easiest thing to do. "The crowds are amazing, the German supporters are fanatical and that all added to the spectacle of being over there." Kennedy later spent six years playing in Japan for Nagoya Grampus and he was capped 36 times by Australia, scoring 17 goals. He played at two World Cups and memorably scored the goal which sent the Socceroos to Brazil in 2014 although injury ruled him out of the tournament. "It's a strange thing to discuss because everyone I come across who's been to a World Cup, supporters and fans, have completely different memories and feelings to what I did," Kennedy said. "You're in an intense closed bubble with your team in your hotel and your training camp, preparing for the tournament. "That's the pinnacle but it was a massive build-up; in our case, 32 years (since Australia had qualified prior to 2006) so there was a lot of pressure and a lot of nerves through the coaching staff to get us to that point. THE OTHER HALL OF FAMERS: "What sticks with me is how hard we worked in those training camps leading up to those World Cups. "It was a high-pressure environment to be in. "There were times we got glimpses of the outside world, what the fans were experiencing, we'd see the news or be watching games on TV but social media wasn't as big as it is now so we weren't exposed as much as we would be now." So how does Kennedy reflect now on the experience of representing his country? "I'm still figuring that out," he admitted. "As a kid, you go 'Mum, Dad, look at me', you want your parents to be proud of you and that was a moment I felt I did. "Being called up for the national team is the ultimate reward but it wasn't easy the first time I made the squad. "As the young guy coming in, you're either taking someone's position or they've got existing relationships with people who may not be in the team. "Initially it was difficult to find my feet and have my team-mates trust me and be a regular member of the team but once I got over that hump, national team games were an absolute highlight. "To see Aussie faces and to be in camp with the boys, it was always a big green tick on the calendar to know those games were coming up. "The highlight was coming home to play in Australia. You don't get to come home very often when you play overseas so that was always special for me." Kennedy retired in 2015 after a short spell with Melbourne City and he now works for Football Victoria as their NPL competitions manager. "It took a good couple of years to get my body back to a point where everyday life was enjoyable," he revealed. "But there's a strange thing about football, it always draws you back in. "I've been very fortunate to have had a fairly good career and hopefully with what I've gone through, even if it helps one or two others on their journey, I'll be pretty happy with that." 