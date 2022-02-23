YOUR SAY: Common sense in planning does not equal 'fear'

news, local-news,

I strongly disagree with Greater Hume Shire mayor Tony Quinn's opinion that "matters should not be ruled by fear". When assessing a development application, with due consideration of potential safety issues, is not "ruling by fear" but good old fashioned common sense. Henty's Sladen Street East-Olympic Highway intersection already requires extra care when negotiating it by motor vehicle or on foot. At times, many heavy vehicles fail to reduce their speed sufficiently when travelling through the town on the Olympic Highway. I ravel to Henty via Cookardinia Road-Sladen Street East and am very aware of the caution required at that intersection. Cr Doug Meyer offers a wise and well considered opinion re the dangers to children walking to and from school if a new servo is located on the proposed site. If a single child should be injured or killed as a result of this approved development, that would be horrific and the responsibility will be on the mayor and those councillors who voted in favour of this development application. I also suggest that Cr Quinn reassess his opinion re a third servo in Henty providing more jobs. Could not the situation be that the existing servos will lose business and therefore be forced to reduce their staff numbers? I urge Greater Hume Shire Council to withdraw its approval for a third Henty Service Station. You'd think that the Minister for Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor would be delighted at the news that Origin Energy is going to replace Australia's largest coal fired power station with a large battery. Apparently not, he's "bitterly disappointed". He's concerned that three years isn't enough notice to workers at the coal plant, and he wants our most-polluting facility kept open for longer and running at a loss to give employees more time to find other work. Hopefully by the end of May this year Angus Taylor will be looking for other work. Bonza Flights must be about inbound tourism to our Murray River regions and surrounds. One would hope Mildura, Swan Hill, Echuca, Yarrawonga and the new Sebel Resort, Albury-Wodonga and Rutherglen tourism departments link up and create a joint plan of marketing travel to and around the region and along the Murray River and all it offers tourists. We need Bonza to bring in tourists to grow flights and be viable. The mindset of airlines flying in to take us places is not viable so feature what we have as a fine place to travel and tour.

