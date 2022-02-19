The history of Frederick Blacklock | Then and Now

community,

Frederick Charles Blacklock was born in Albury in 1870, "in a cottage that stood off Dean Street on a portion of land occupied by Beehive Chambers". The cottage was close by the Fanny Ceres flour mill on Dean Street, where Charles, his father, was the mill engineer. After completing school at Albury Model Public School, he spent time in the carpentry and joinery trade. As a young man, he was a very prominent local footballer and a member of the Albury Town Band. It was his interest in bike riding that brought Blacklock into a partnership with his friend James Scanlan. Scanlan opened the Albury Cycle Agency at the corner of Dean and Kiewa Streets early in 1896 and secured the agency of three popular makes of bicycles. From May 1898, Blacklock's name appears alongside Scanlan's advertising the business. They were building their own cycles, the best known being the 'Relay'. Business boomed and they established the Albury Implement Agency, selling farm implements. In November 1899, Jim Scanlan departed for the Boer War ending their partnership. Advertisements now read "Fred C Blacklock, Albury Cycle Agency, builder of Relay and Blacklock cycles". In March 1900, Blacklock took Alfred Fuller into partnership. In April 1902, Blacklock and Fuller imported a Minerva motor to fit to their cycles and so launched Albury's first motorcycle, a Minerva motor fitted to a Relay bicycle. 1903 saw hire cars added to the business portfolio, with a four-cylinder Talbot car purchased from England. In April 1906, Fuller retired, and the business was carried on by Blacklock. In November 1913, Blacklock's association with Ford motor cars started with an announcement that his business had accepted the 'Ford' agency, cars priced at "190 pounds for a 20 hp single seater and 210 pounds for a five seated body". In May 1914, Albury saw the grand opening of Blacklock's Theatre Royal in Kiewa street. Frederick Blacklock was actively involved in the community affairs of Albury, being on many local committees, and in 1907, he was elected as an Alderman on Albury Municipal Council. The business continued to expand - in 1924, Blacklock's opened their expanded premises on Kiewa Street and by the end of the decade had extended through to Townsend Street. Frederick Charles Blacklock died suddenly on April 20, 1930. It was reported that his funeral "was the largest ever seen in Albury, extending over a mile in length, and more than 1000 mourners assembled at the graveside". For more articles and photographs about Albury's history, visit the Albury & District Historical Society's website at https://alburyhistory.org.au/

