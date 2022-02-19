John & Bev and Andrew & Jenna McIntyre of "Chateau" Limousins will hold their eight annual on-property sale at Londrigan on Monday March 21. Showcasing 22 traditional French Pure, Black and Polled sires with bulls ranging from 18 months to two-year olds. The sale will be run using the open-cry auction format with video footage available sale day and via the studs Facebook and website pages. This year will also see the inclusion of Auctions Plus for those unable to attend. There are eight bulls on offer suitable to be used over heifers, one of the bulls is Lot 2. A double Black, Double Polled bull with a gestation length and birthweight EBVs being inside the top five per cent of the breed while still maintaining a carcass weight EBV inside the top 10 per cent. He is also a 3/4 brother to last year's Limousin National Show and Sales Grand Champion Bull selling for $18,500. For those needing weight, power and performance the four Nightwatchman N89 sons combine calving ease and exceptional growth rates while all being raised on first-calf heifers. The six sons of Matador M51 who scanned an EMA of 150cm2 at 20 months will again be popular, with his first sons last year selling to $8,000. With this year's draft combining some the studs most trusted sire lines being from previous years sale toppers or retained sires the McIntyre's still rely heavily on the use of A.I. to infuse new blood into their program. This can come in the form of international sires or from the very best of Australian-bred bulls ensuring that their cattle are bred to perform in the Australian climate to be ready to market as the traditional vealer/yearling for the domestic trade or to be taken through to heavy export weights. Over the past 39 years, the stud focus has been on sound and free-moving cattle that are easy to handle, calve easily and go back in calf quickly. "These traits are highly important for profitable cattle but also make a lifetime's work all that more satisfying," John said. More information or to to view the 2022 bull sale catalogue go to chateaulimousins.com.

Performance and easy calving with a Chateau Limousins bull

