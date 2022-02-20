OUR SAY: Public pools in Albury-Wodonga demonstrate how access for all no reality

news, local-news,

Most cannot afford the luxury of a backyard swim to ward off the heat so thank goodness for the public pool. You can sit in front of a fan or a cooling vent for as long as you like, but nothing beats a swim. Swimming really is the great leveller. Even those who don't have the skills can at least get in at the shallow end and - under the watchful gaze of a lifeguard - feel the relief wash over them. IN OTHER NEWS: We can easily forget though that being able to go for a swim whenever we have the spare time simply isn't something that all can take for granted. If you live with a disability, access is not just a matter of turning up and paying at the front gate or having the online account topped-up. Access instead becomes the ability to be able to get into the pool to enjoy the myriad of benefits that water can provide. Indeed, it's about much more than being able to cool down. MORE OPINION The role played by a hydrotherapy pool, such as the (pandemic-closed) one at the Albury hospital, demonstrates the importance of such a facility. Movement in water provides easy muscle and general physical therapy for the disabled, when muscle-bearing exercise on dry land just isn't possible. We cannot therefore place enough emphasis of the importance of having a fully accessible pool in Albury-Wodonga, and yet that is the problem we now have. Disability advocates and allied health professionals say many Border residents, along with their carers, are in the unacceptable position of having to travel hundreds of kilometres for a swim. They cannot do that close to home, they say, despite Albury-Wodonga having otherwise excellent, publicly accessible facilities at the Albury pool, Wodonga's WAVES and the Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre. Wodonga disability advocate Kylie Paull has told of the problems she has experienced at the leisure centre, where a hoist, she says, is "very rarely working". WAVES is much-better placed with the ramp in the main Olympic pool, but Ms Paull says "you can't use that all year round". Disability access is integral to so much of daily life - in our shops, our schools, our workplaces - but this issue shows there is still much more to be done.

