An Albury businessman who specialises in helping rural residents plan succession for their family farms says it's important to start the process sooner rather than later and have open communication. Sprout Ag partner Alister Murphy said there was a huge generational shift of younger generations keen to take on their family farms in the Border and North East, but there could be disastrous consequences without proper preparation. "Where no succession planning has taken place and the parents have just hung on until the very end and have just left it to their will ... we've seen basically that farm being sold up or really bad conflict among family members," he said. "It's far too risky to leave it to your will and it's not fair to the incoming generation; it gives them no clarity at all, they need to plan ahead for it as well and if they're just guessing what the will is going to be, it's just an absolute recipe for disaster." IN OTHER NEWS: But Mr Murphy said he understands why families do delay the important, often complex conversations. "If you've been farming your entire life and you've been on the farm it's not something that you can just hand the keys over straight away and walk out," he said. "For some they still want to have some sort of part in the farm ... maybe not financially but they still want to have some sort of role within the farm because of that strong emotional attachment. "People don't know where to start and it can bring up raw emotions and it can be really difficult. "Maybe Dad's said at Christmas time ten years ago 'one day this farm will be yours' and then you've got the son or daughter going 'well when is that time going to come? How do we formalise this?' because they're getting itchy feet. "The longer it continues the more risk can play out, particularly if the parents' health deteriorates or whatever it may be, postponing it is not good, the earlier you can start planning the better." Mr Murphy encouraged families to "rip the band-aid off". "The longer this is left the harder it's going to be and there's every chance that it's going to impact the business negatively," he said. "The only way to mitigate that is to start having conversations, whether it's family meetings once a month at the dinner table or whatever it might be, just start to get an understanding and flesh out where people are heading and what they want. "It doesn't mean having something set in concrete straight away, but parents shouldn't be making assumptions about what the kids want and the kids shouldn't be making assumptions about what the parents want. "Communication is a key part; if people aren't communicating and talking, it can be a pretty disastrous." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/4a36480c-1118-456e-acf9-178b405e13f0.jpg/r0_214_5010_3045_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg